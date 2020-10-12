DUSA's photodynamic patent and trade secrets claims against Biofrontera can proceed - judge

Sun Pharma unit DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc’s patent and trade secret claims against rival Biofrontera Inc over technology used in photodynamic treatment of the skin condition actinic bhkeratosis can proceed, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston largely denied summary judgment motions from both companies on Friday, ruling that most of the disputed issues in the case must be decided by a jury.

