3D printing startups settle trade secrets claims mid-trial

Two Massachusetts-based 3D metal-printing startups on Thursday reached a settlement mid-trial resolving dueling claims that the companies stole trade secrets from each other in order to dominate the nascent market for desktop-sized printers that can make metal objects.

The settlement between Desktop Metal Inc, a startup valued at more than $1 billion, and its rival Markforged Inc, was announced in federal court in Boston, where jurors had on Tuesday heard opening statements.

