September 27, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

3D printing startups settle trade secrets claims mid-trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two Massachusetts-based 3D metal-printing startups on Thursday reached a settlement mid-trial resolving dueling claims that the companies stole trade secrets from each other in order to dominate the nascent market for desktop-sized printers that can make metal objects.

The settlement between Desktop Metal Inc, a startup valued at more than $1 billion, and its rival Markforged Inc, was announced in federal court in Boston, where jurors had on Tuesday heard opening statements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N7Crlo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
