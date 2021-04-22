College student sues Proctorio to clear use of source code in tweets

An Ohio college student, backed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, has sued test proctoring company Proctorio Inc in Phoenix federal court, requesting a ruling that his use of its source code in tweets criticizing the company didn’t violate its copyrights.

Erik Johnson – a student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio – also said in his Wednesday complaint that Scottsdale, Arizona-based Proctorio filed false takedown claims under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act as part of a “campaign of harassment” to get the tweets removed.

