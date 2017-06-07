Commerce Dept. names interim head of PTO after Lee resigns

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that acting U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Associate Solicitor Joseph Matal had been named the interim director of the agency, a day after Michelle Lee resigned as its head.

Matal, who was named as the agency's interim head by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, will remain in the position during the nomination and confirmation process for a new director, the department said.

