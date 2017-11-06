FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 10:56 PM / in 34 minutes

Patent Office unveils program for attorneys with addiction issues

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has announced a new program that will allow attorneys struggling with drug and alcohol addiction to avoid discipline for minor misconduct.

The PTO said on Friday in a press release it is launching a pilot program that offers patent and trademark practitioners who have “engaged in minor misconduct the opportunity to avoid formal discipline by implementing specific remedial measures.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h7UMBf

