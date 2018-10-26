FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in 2 hours

DraftKings, FanDuel can freely use athletes' photos and names - Indiana court

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Online fantasy sports companies FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc do not need the consent of college football players to use their names, photographs and statistics because the material has news value, the Indiana Supreme Court said Wednesday.

The court said a judge was correct to dismiss a 2016 lawsuit filed by former college athletes alleging the fantasy sports companies, who let users assemble fake teams using real players' likenesses and statistics, violated their right of publicity. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AvxBLT

