Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has reached a likely dead end in a lawsuit accusing rival rapper Rick Ross of unlawfully exploiting his name and voice in a 2015 song.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit Jackson brought alleging his right to control his own likeness was violated by Ross’s remix of his smash hit “In Da Club.”

