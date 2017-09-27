Oxford Immunotec loses bid to block rival's blood test on patent grounds

By Nate Raymond A federal judge has declined to block Qiagen NV from bringing to market a blood test used to detect tuberculosis that competitor Oxford Immunotec Global PLC contends infringes patents on its own diagnostic kit.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston on Tuesday declined to grant Oxford a preliminary injunction that would block Qiagen from selling its product to new customers currently using tuberculin skin tests.

