Qualcomm beats bid to block it from enforcing potential import ban

(Reuters)

Qualcomm Inc has beat back an attempt by consumers in a proposed antitrust class action to bar it from enforcing a ban on certain iPhone imports, should it win such a ban in its long-running intellectual property battle with Apple Inc.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, on Wednesday said plaintiffs’ “claim of an imminent injury is too speculative,” since the International Trade Commission had not imposed a ban. She said the plaintiffs could renew their motion in the future.

