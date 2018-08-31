FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 31, 2018 / 12:55 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Qualcomm beats bid to block it from enforcing potential import ban

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Qualcomm Inc has beat back an attempt by consumers in a proposed antitrust class action to bar it from enforcing a ban on certain iPhone imports, should it win such a ban in its long-running intellectual property battle with Apple Inc.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, on Wednesday said plaintiffs’ “claim of an imminent injury is too speculative,” since the International Trade Commission had not imposed a ban. She said the plaintiffs could renew their motion in the future.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N5Ms6L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.