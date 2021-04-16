Raytheon defeats GE challenge to plane engine patent at Federal Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday reversed a win for General Electric Co before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that had invalidated parts of a Raytheon Technologies Corp patent covering an airplane engine.

A three-judge panel reversed the PTAB’s ruling that a theoretical engine described in a NASA publication made Raytheon’s invention obvious because the publication didn’t enable an ordinary artisan to make the invention.

