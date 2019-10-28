In fee fight with generics, Reckitt gets off with warning from judge

The federal judge who rejected Mucinex-maker Reckitt Benckiser’s patent-infringement claims against Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories denied the generic drug makers’ motion for attorneys’ fees on Friday, but strongly cautioned Reckitt against filing similar lawsuits in the future.

U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb of Camden, New Jersey, found that the British multinational had not pursued the litigation in bad faith; however, she noted that her 2017 bench verdict had followed similar rulings by federal courts in three other states.

