IN BRIEF: ResMan wins $152 mln verdict in trade secret case against customer

A jury in Sherman, Texas federal court on Thursday awarded $152 million to property management software company ResMan LLC in a lawsuit accusing its customer Karya Property Management and technology consulting company Expedien Inc of stealing its trade secrets.

The case made headlines last November after a COVID-19 outbreak cut the first trial short. Thursday’s verdict comes after a second trial that began earlier this month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r2d3BF