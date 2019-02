Celgene Corp has sued Apotex Inc in an effort to block the Canadian generic drug company from launching a generic version of Revlimid, Celgene’s top-selling cancer drug.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Tuesday, Celgene said Apotex’s planned generic drug would infringe three of its patents, all of which are set to expire in April 2023.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U7oiJ7