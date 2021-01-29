IN BRIEF: Roomba maker sues to block rival robot vacuum

The maker of the popular Roomba vacuum robot, iRobot Corp, on Thursday sued SharkNinja, maker of rival Shark vacuum robots, for allegedly infringing five of its patents.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, iRobot claimed the patents were infringed by Shark’s ION-series, IQ-series and AI-series Shark robotic vacuum cleaners. It is seeking an injunction against further infringement and unspecified damages.

