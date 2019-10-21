Case to Watch: Apple, Cisco defend Federal Circuit’s summary-affirmance rule in fight over VOIP patents

In briefs requested by the U.S. Supreme Court, Apple Inc and Cisco Systems vigorously defended the use of one-word “summary affirmances” to dispose of appeals of lower-court decisions in patent-law cases.

Apple and Cisco had initially waived their rights to respond to a certiorari petition by Virginia-based SPIP Litigation Group, alleging that summary affirmances under Federal Circuit Rule 36(e) are unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court directed them to do so by Oct 18. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2W2DCZx