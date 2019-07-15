Fed Circuit hits 'replay' on Samsung fight over data-compression technology

A federal appeals court on Friday revived Samsung’s challenge to a Singapore company’s patent related to high efficiency video coating, a data-compression standard used in 4K and UHD devices.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had used the wrong legal standard for evaluating whether the innovations listed in Infobridge PTE Ltd’s patent application had been disclosed in a listserv email more than a year earlier.

