FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Sanofi lawsuit over Novo Nordisk diabetes drug marketing narrowed
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 11, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

Sanofi lawsuit over Novo Nordisk diabetes drug marketing narrowed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A New Jersey federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit filed by Sanofi SA accusing Novo Nordisk of falsely claiming that Sanofi's insulin drugs would no longer be available to many U.S. patients so that it could promote its competing drug.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp ruled Monday that one of Sanofi's five claims in the case was brought under a state law, the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, which was meant to protect consumers, not competitors, and therefore should be dismissed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uOKXOu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.