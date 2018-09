French drugmaker Sanofi must face a claim by Illinois-based Elorac Pharmaceuticals that it breached a contract to commercialize the latter’s osteoarthritis cream Zuacta in Canada, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago on Monday denied Sanofi’s motion for summary judgment, saying there were material issues of fact that could only be resolved at trial.

