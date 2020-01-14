SCOTUS declines to revisit patent eligibility despite Fed Circuit's pleas

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an opportunity to revisit its test for determining whether subject matter is eligible for patent protection, disappointing some practitioners who have complained about a lack of clarity on that question.

The high court declined to hear Athena Diagnostics Inc v. Mayo Collaborative Services LLC, a case the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office had called a good vehicle for wading into debate in the patent bar over the scope of Section 101 of the Patent Act, which deals with patent eligible subject matter.

