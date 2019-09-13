SCOTUS sets December arguments for copyright, patent cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for December in two of the intellectual property cases on its docket, including a dispute over whether state governments can sue someone for publishing certain legal texts without permission.

The high court scheduled oral arguments for Monday, December 2 in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org Inc, a bid by Georgia lawmakers to win federal copyright protection for an annotated version of the state’s legal code.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lSVAzO