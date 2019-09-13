Westlaw News
SCOTUS sets December arguments for copyright, patent cases

Jan Wolfe

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for December in two of the intellectual property cases on its docket, including a dispute over whether state governments can sue someone for publishing certain legal texts without permission.

The high court scheduled oral arguments for Monday, December 2 in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org Inc, a bid by Georgia lawmakers to win federal copyright protection for an annotated version of the state’s legal code.

