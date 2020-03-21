Cargill clears hurdle in trade secrets theft case against ex-employee

Agricultural giant Cargill on Thursday won a ruling that cleared the way for a trial in a trade secrets misappropriation case it brought against a former employee.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, denied a motion by ex-Cargill manager David Bingenheimer for summary judgment on claims that he stole proprietary information relating to vegatable-based fluids used in electrical transformers when he was laid off by the company in 2016.

