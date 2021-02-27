Seinfeld recoups attorneys' fees in IP spat over 'Comedians in Cars'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is entitled to be reimbursed for his legal fees after defeating a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” from a former colleague, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Friday ruled Friday that Seinfeld’s one-time collaborator Christian Charles had no “reasonable basis” for his lawsuit, in which he claimed he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut.

