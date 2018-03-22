Generic drugmaker sanctioned as judge rules drug infringes Shire's patents

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a Florida-based generic drugmaker’s version of extended-release Adderall infringed Shire PLC’s patents and that it should be sanctioned for litigation misconduct.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston said Abhai LLC showed an “appalling lack of awareness of a litigant’s responsibility to our justice system” by not revealing until midway through a trial that it had discovered errors in its testing of the drug.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pyjKO8