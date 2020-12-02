Siemens settles heart catheter trade secrets case against former manager

A medical technology unit of Siemens AG has agreed to settle a lawsuit it filed last month accusing a former manager of stealing trade secrets related to heart catheter devices when he went to work for rival NuVera Medical Inc.

Anthony Medigo, a former vice president at Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc who is now chief commercial officer at NuVera Medical, has agreed not to work on any product or service for his new employer that would compete with products he worked on in his last two years at Siemens until Nov. 17, 2021, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court.

