SCOTUS ruling changes Fed. Circuit’s view of CBM appeals in Sipco, Emerson patent fight  

On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal appeals court on Tuesday said it had erred last year when it second-guessed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s determination that Sipco LLC’s patent - which describes the use of a fob or other low-frequency transmitter to convey account information to ATMs and vending machines - was subject to Covered Business Method review under the America Invents Act (AIA).

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Emerson Electric and its attorneys at Ropes & Gray, who had convinced the Supreme Court to remand the case in light of the justices’ April decision in a similar case, Thryv v. Click-to-Call.

