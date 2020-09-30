Federal Circuit upholds Sipco wireless patent against Emerson challenge

A federal appeals court largely rejected a challenge Wednesday by Emerson Electric Co to a Sipco LLC patent on technology for wirelessly monitoring and controlling remote devices such as utility meters.

Circuit Judge Kathleen O’Malley, writing for a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, held that most challenged claims of U.S. Patent No. 6,437,692 were not anticipated by prior art, upholding a ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

