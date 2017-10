A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Sony Corp’s request for an injunction to stop Fujifilm Holdings Corp from continuing patent infringement litigation before the U.S. International Trade Commission and in a Tokyo court related to the sale of magnetic tape cartridges and components.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said Sony has not shown it was likely to succeed on the merits of its claim.

