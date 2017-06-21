FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive Cox challenge to Sprint patents
June 21, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive Cox challenge to Sprint patents

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revive Cox Communications Inc's challenge to the validity of six Sprint Corp patents on how voice calls may be handed off from traditional phone lines to networks like the internet.

The court's denial of Cox's petition for certiorari left in place a September 2016 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit holding that the patents were valid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rT9vTH

