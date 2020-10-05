IN BRIEF: Top court won't hear challenge to 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright verdict

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a jury’s verdict that Led Zeppelin did not steal the opening guitar riff for “Stairway to Heaven” from an obscure song written four years earlier.

A trustee for the estate of guitarist Randy Wolfe had claimed in a 2014 lawsuit that Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant’s and guitarist Jimmy Page’s 1971 rock anthem was lifted from Wolfe’s 1968 instrumental track “Taurus.” Wolfe, who performed as Randy California in the rock band Spirit, drowned in 1997.

