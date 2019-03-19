Fed Circuit rules natural dietary supplements patent eligible

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that dietary supplements derived from natural ingredients were eligible for patent protection, reversing a lower court decision.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that the U.S. District for the Southern District of California erred when it decided in September 2017 that supplements that mostly contained the amino acid beta-alanine could not be patented.

