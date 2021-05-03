U.S. Supreme Court asks for Solicitor General's take on patent-eligibility case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. Solicitor General to weigh in on whether it should hear a case that could create the most significant precedent in years on the contentious issue of patent eligibility.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc, represented by a team of Steptoe & Johnson lawyers led by James Nuttall, asked the high court in December to take its appeal of a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit invalidating its patent to reduce driveshaft noise.

