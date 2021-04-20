Supreme Court to weigh patent assignment doctrine

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Wednesday in a case about the viability of a patent-law doctrine that bars those who assign patents from later arguing against their validity in court.

The high court has the chance to determine whether assignor estoppel is “well settled” doctrine supported by years of precedent or an “uncommonly lawless,” doctrine with “no textual support in the Patent Act,” as Hologic Inc and Minerva Surgical Inc have respectively argued.

