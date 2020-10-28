Cognizant, TriZetto announce $854 million trade secret verdict against Syntel

Information technology company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and its TriZetto Healthcare subsidiary have won a $854 million jury verdict against rival Syntel Inc for theft of trade secrets related to insurance administrative software, Cognizant’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis announced Tuesday.

The jury in Manhattan federal court returned the verdict, which includes $284.8 million in compensatory damages and $569.7 million in punitive damages, after about two and a half hours of deliberation, the firm said. The trial counsel included Kirkland lawyers Mike De Vries, Gianni Cutri and Adam Alper.

