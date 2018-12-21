Takeda must face Zydus' sham litigation claim, judge rules

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd must face antitrust claims by generic rival Zydus Pharmaceuticals that it filed sham litigation over the latter’s application to make a generic version of Takeda gastroesophageal reflux disease drug Prevacid SoluTab.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in New Jersey ruled Wednesday that Zydus had asserted strong enough facts to support its case, noting it had already prevailed against Takeda in similar lawsuit over a previous, nearly identical generic application.

