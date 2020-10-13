Supreme Court will not review damage award over canceled stun gun patent

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by stun gun maker Phazzer Electronics Inc of a $4.6-million damages award in favor of Taser maker Axon Enterprises for infringing a patent that was since canceled by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The high court, as is its usual practice, did not explain its reasoning for denying Phazzer’s petition for certiorari.

