March 21, 2019 / 8:21 PM / in an hour

Disaronno maker sues rival, alleging copycat bottle cap

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Italian maker of the amaretto liqueur Disaronno on Wednesday accused a U.S. rival of copying its distinctive square-shaped bottle cap in violation of federal trademark law.

Saronno, Italy-based Illva Saronno SpA sued Sazerac Company Inc, which sells an amaretto liqueur called Di Amore, in U.S. District Court in Trenton, New Jersey alleging trade dress infringement, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment.

