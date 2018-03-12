FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Judge slams wholesaler for discovery abuse in Abbott trademark fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday allowed Abbott Laboratories to question a wholesaler and its former lawyer about why they withheld documents sought by the healthcare giant in a trademark infringement case, saying there is probable cause to believe they engaged in discovery fraud.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom in Brooklyn said Abbott may depose representatives of H&H Wholesale Services Inc, a seller of glucose test strips, about why they withheld internal emails and other documents requested by Abbott.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GlCJ6y

