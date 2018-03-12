Judge slams wholesaler for discovery abuse in Abbott trademark fight

A federal judge on Friday allowed Abbott Laboratories to question a wholesaler and its former lawyer about why they withheld documents sought by the healthcare giant in a trademark infringement case, saying there is probable cause to believe they engaged in discovery fraud.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom in Brooklyn said Abbott may depose representatives of H&H Wholesale Services Inc, a seller of glucose test strips, about why they withheld internal emails and other documents requested by Abbott.

