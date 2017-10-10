FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox hit with lawsuit over use of Muhammad Ali in Super Bowl promo
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 10, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 10 days ago

Fox hit with lawsuit over use of Muhammad Ali in Super Bowl promo

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Fox Broadcasting Co should pay $30 million for using without authorization images of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in a promotional video for the Super Bowl, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC, a company owned jointly by brand management firm Authentic Brands Group and a trust controlled by Ali’s family, said Fox needed its permission to feature Ali in a three-minute video created by the broadcaster that immediately preceded its broadcast of the 2017 Super Bowl in February.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hyWFa7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.