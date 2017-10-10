Fox hit with lawsuit over use of Muhammad Ali in Super Bowl promo

Fox Broadcasting Co should pay $30 million for using without authorization images of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in a promotional video for the Super Bowl, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC, a company owned jointly by brand management firm Authentic Brands Group and a trust controlled by Ali’s family, said Fox needed its permission to feature Ali in a three-minute video created by the broadcaster that immediately preceded its broadcast of the 2017 Super Bowl in February.

