IN BRIEF: Lawsuit accuses Apple of falsely claiming rights to "MEMOJI" trademark

A start-up app developer filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Apple Inc of violating federal law by claiming it has trademark rights on “MEMOJI,” the name of a new iPhone feature that lets users create an animated avatar of themselves.

Social Technologies LLC, an Atlanta-based company, said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that its federally registered trademark on “MEMOJI” is being diluted because Apple has included the term on a list of company trademarks on its website.

