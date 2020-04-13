Westlaw News
April 13, 2020 / 10:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: SCOTUS will hear Booking.com trademark case by phone

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A trademark dispute involving the travel reservation website Booking.com is one of the select cases that will get a historic U.S. Supreme Court oral argument by telephone next month, the high court said on Monday.

The Supreme Court, changing its practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, said in a press release that it would hear arguments by phone between May 4 and May 13 in 10 previously postponed cases, including United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com BV.

