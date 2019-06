A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the cancellation of a trademark on “capsule” for cellphone cases, saying the term was too descriptive to merit intellectual property protection.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a trademark infringement lawsuit Uncommon LLC, which sells personalized cellphone cases through Amazon.com Inc, brought against competitor Spigen Inc in 2015.

