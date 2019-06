The feud between Stephen Barnes and Ross Cellino, name partners of the New York personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, got messier on Wednesday when Barnes sued a competing firm launched by Cellino’s wife and two daughters.

Barnes, suing on behalf of Cellino & Barnes, filed a trademark infringement case in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York against the rival shop, Cellino & Cellino.

