August 6, 2019 / 11:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge tosses trademark lawsuit over Cellino & Barnes rival

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday threw out a trademark dispute between Stephen Barnes and Ross Cellino, lawyers in upstate New York who jointly operate a famed personal injury law firm despite a bitter falling out.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford in Rochester, New York dismissed without prejudice a trademark infringement lawsuit filed last month by Barnes on behalf of Cellino & Barnes that sought to block Cellino’s family members from calling a recently founded rival firm Cellino & Cellino.

