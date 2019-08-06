Judge tosses trademark lawsuit over Cellino & Barnes rival

A federal judge on Monday threw out a trademark dispute between Stephen Barnes and Ross Cellino, lawyers in upstate New York who jointly operate a famed personal injury law firm despite a bitter falling out.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford in Rochester, New York dismissed without prejudice a trademark infringement lawsuit filed last month by Barnes on behalf of Cellino & Barnes that sought to block Cellino’s family members from calling a recently founded rival firm Cellino & Cellino.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M4mFM1