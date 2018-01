Colgate-Palmolive Co on Monday filed a trademark lawsuit accusing rival Ranir LLC of selling oral care products confusingly similar to its Colgate 360° branded toothbrushes.

Colgate-Palmolive said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Ranir’s Smile 360 product line, which includes toothbrushes and whitening stripes, infringed its registered 360° trademark.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BEPKUG