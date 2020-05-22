Westlaw News
Telemedicine firm Doxy.me sues rival Doximity over trademark threat

Jan Wolfe

Telemedicine platform Doxy.me LLC on Friday filed a lawsuit that asks a judge to declare it does not violate the trademark rights of Doximity Inc, a social network for doctors that recently became a direct competitor in the market for video conferencing technology for medical professionals.

Rochester, New York-based Doxy.me, represented by lawyers at Woods Oviatt Gilman, sued Doximity in the Western District of New York, seeking a declaratory judgment that it does not infringe a trademark Doximity registered on its brand name in 2010.

