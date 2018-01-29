FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2018 / 10:58 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

9th Circuit revives 'Eat Right' trademark case against Whole Foods

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday resurrected a trademark infringement lawsuit accusing Whole Foods Market of using a small health food company’s brand name without authorization.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit vacated a decision dismissing trademark infringement claims brought against Whole Foods by Eat Right Foods Ltd (ERF), which has sold “Eat Right”-branded cookies to the Amazon.com-owned chain and took issue with it selling other foods under its own “Eat Right America” brand.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DLPDwn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.