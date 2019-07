The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to clarify whether a trademark owner must prove that an infringer acted willfully to recover the defendant’s profits.

The high court said it would hear an appeal by Romag Fasteners Inc, a leading maker of magnetic snaps and fasteners, of a ruling that gutted a $6.8 million jury award it won against handbag maker Fossil Inc.

