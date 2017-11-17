Fox show 'Empire' does not violate Empire record label trademark - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended a record label’s trademark case against 20th Century Fox Television over the name of the television show “Empire,” saying the latter was protected by the First Amendment.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a ruling that the show’s name did not infringe on trademarks owned by Empire Distribution Inc, a San Francisco-based record label that has worked with hip-hop artists Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

