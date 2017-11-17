FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox show 'Empire' does not violate Empire record label trademark - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2017 / 12:52 AM / in 31 minutes

Fox show 'Empire' does not violate Empire record label trademark - 9th Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended a record label’s trademark case against 20th Century Fox Television over the name of the television show “Empire,” saying the latter was protected by the First Amendment.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a ruling that the show’s name did not infringe on trademarks owned by Empire Distribution Inc, a San Francisco-based record label that has worked with hip-hop artists Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zLI7P9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.