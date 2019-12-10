IN BRIEF: Lawyer loses challenge to restaurant's 'goats on a roof' trade dress

A lawyer on Monday lost a bid to stop a Wisconsin restaurant from claiming intellectual property rights in the concept of having goats live on a grass roof, saying the setup was demeaning to the animals.

Affirming an administrative court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said New York lawyer Todd Bank lacked standing to challenge the restaurant’s registration of a trade dress that “consists of goats on (a) grass roof.”

