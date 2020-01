An Illinois-based punk rock band has agreed to stop calling itself the Good Year Pimps as part of a settlement with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, according to a court document filed on Thursday.

The band, which also goes by The Pimps, stipulated that it infringed Goodyear’s trademarks on its name and logo and agreed to remove references to the brand from promotional materials and websites within 30 days.

